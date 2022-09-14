Martin Currie Ltd. Purchases 2,691 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 2.6% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $81,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,634,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,639,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTD traded down $16.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,254.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,645. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,267.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

