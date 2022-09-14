Martin Currie Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,872 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 5.5% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned 0.06% of Alibaba Group worth $171,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.54. 239,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,927,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $182.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

