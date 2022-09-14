MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 806.6% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

MMD stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. 37,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMD. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 30,139 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

