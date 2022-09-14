MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 806.6% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
MMD stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. 37,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $22.63.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.
MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile
MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.
