MahaDAO (MAHA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.05 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $294,555.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

