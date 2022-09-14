Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.01 and last traded at $24.01. 1,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,947,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGY. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

