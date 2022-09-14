M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 49,099 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.57.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.3 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.09. 33,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,783,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.