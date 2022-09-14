M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,571.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,046,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,167,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,633,000 after acquiring an additional 222,915 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.82. 49,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317,474. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

