M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $2.87 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 121,572 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,814,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.