M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $78.80. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,499. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

