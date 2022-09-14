LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. LyondellBasell Industries traded as low as $78.24 and last traded at $78.72, with a volume of 38975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.06.

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $223,744,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after buying an additional 1,917,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after buying an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,336,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

