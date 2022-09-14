Loren A. Unterseher Sells 29,794 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 29,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $333,096.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,230,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,537,325.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

SKYT stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $401.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYT. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 131,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 204,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SKYT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.