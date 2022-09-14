LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Up 514.0% in August

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 514.0% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,717,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LiveWire Ergogenics Stock Performance
LiveWire Ergogenics stock remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,996. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. LiveWire Ergogenics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile
