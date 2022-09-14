LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Up 514.0% in August

LiveWire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 514.0% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,717,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LiveWire Ergogenics Stock Performance

LiveWire Ergogenics stock remained flat at $0.01 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,996. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. LiveWire Ergogenics has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

LiveWire Ergogenics Company Profile

LiveWire Ergogenics Inc focuses on acquiring, managing, and licensing special purpose real estate properties to produce handcrafted and organically grown cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company is based in Anaheim, California.

