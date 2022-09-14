Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

LNC opened at $49.07 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi raised its position in Lincoln National by 21.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,695,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,311,000 after acquiring an additional 294,480 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,154,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,586,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 798.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 95,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

