Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 million, a PE ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

