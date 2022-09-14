Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.42

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 271313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.80 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$136.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.66.

Liberty Gold ( TSE:LGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

