Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

LICY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth about $18,684,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the second quarter worth about $12,762,000. Covalis Capital LLP boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,978,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 169.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,839,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,000 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li-Cycle Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:LICY opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 million. Research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

