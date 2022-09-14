Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.17), Yahoo Finance reports. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%.

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

LSAK opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Lesaka Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $258.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.