Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legal & General Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 365 ($4.41) in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 344.83 ($4.17).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.8 %

LGEN traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 260.10 ($3.14). The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,219,066. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.99. The company has a market capitalization of £15.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, with a total value of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11). Also, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,151 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,061.66 ($3,699.44). Insiders acquired a total of 13,028 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,268 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.