Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Lowers Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.03.

