Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

MDT stock opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $132.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.95 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

