Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.92

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 1122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGAC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 871,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 45,987 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 74.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,146,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 490,499 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after buying an additional 749,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,692,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after buying an additional 784,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

