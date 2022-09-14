Landbox Market Capitalization Achieves $123,862.17 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. Landbox has a market cap of $123,862.17 and approximately $102.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Landbox has traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 259.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.01730136 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00817674 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020642 BTC.
About Landbox
Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_.
Landbox Coin Trading
