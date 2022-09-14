L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.00. 19,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,107. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.80.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

