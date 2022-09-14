L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.25. 14,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.03. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

