L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New Investment in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,055 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 7.2 %

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 295,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,375,871. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.