L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires Shares of 46,050 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. 27,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,129. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $49.61.

