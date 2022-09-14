L.M. Kohn & Company Acquires Shares of 16,170 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 336,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,364,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.94. The company had a trading volume of 68,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,591. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

