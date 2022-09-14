Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock traded up 0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 74.92. Kurita Water Industries has a 12-month low of 65.62 and a 12-month high of 106.71.
