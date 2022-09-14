Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTWIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Kurita Water Industries Price Performance

Shares of Kurita Water Industries stock traded up 0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 77.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 74.92. Kurita Water Industries has a 12-month low of 65.62 and a 12-month high of 106.71.

Kurita Water Industries Company Profile

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. provides various water treatment solutions in Japan, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The Water Treatment Chemicals segment offers boiler water treatment chemicals, cooling water treatment chemicals, wastewater treatment chemicals, process treatment chemicals, reverse osmosis membrane water treatment chemicals, automobile paint booth chemicals, biomass generation related chemicals, civil engineering and construction related chemicals, marine vessel related water treatment chemicals, chemical dosing systems/chemical dosing control systems, and packaged contract services.

