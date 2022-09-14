Kryptomon Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (KMON)

Kryptomon (KMON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Kryptomon coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kryptomon has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $15,918.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon launched on May 29th, 2021. Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kryptomon is kryptomon.co. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon.

Kryptomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryptomon is an NFT Play-To-Earn blockchain-game, where Pokémon meets Tamagotchi and CryptoKitties. Set in the Kryptomon metaverse, community members play as ‘Trainers’ of their own individual living NFT monsters — Kryptomons.Kryptomon aims to create the next step in the evolution of crypto-gaming by using advanced blockchain technologies, digital genetics, and location-based technologies to create a living and breathing metaverse shaped by the players.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryptomon directly using U.S. dollars.

