Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Shares Up 9.2%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Up 9.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

