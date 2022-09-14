Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.
Krispy Kreme Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,853. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
