Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNUT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DNUT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,853. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $378,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,596.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNUT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

