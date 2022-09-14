Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Down 3.5%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 110,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 84,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
Kraken Robotics Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a market cap of C$82.49 million and a P/E ratio of -14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36.
About Kraken Robotics
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
Featured Stories
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.