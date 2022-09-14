Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Down 3.5%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 110,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 84,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Kraken Robotics Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$82.49 million and a P/E ratio of -14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.36.

About Kraken Robotics



Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

