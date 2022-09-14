KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNBE. Stephens began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.29. 680,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,138. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.88 and a beta of 0.37.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4 will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 23,232 shares of company stock valued at $432,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 218,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 283.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $919,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

