Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €75.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($76.53) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Down 2.5 %

KGX stock traded down €0.86 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €33.79 ($34.48). The company had a trading volume of 408,728 shares. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($83.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €49.76.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.