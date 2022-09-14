Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.48-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.33 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.00 EPS.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $168.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,426. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.23.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

