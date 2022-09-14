Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 5,593 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,718 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,593 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.10. 936,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289,459. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.86.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

