Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 9,414 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,886,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.44. 2,300,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,914,297. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

