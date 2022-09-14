Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,351 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,082,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,732,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.39. 52,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,107. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.80.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

