Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,388.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

