Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,344,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,295 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 34,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,760. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Featured Articles

