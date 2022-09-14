Kangal (KANGAL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Kangal (KANGAL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. Kangal has a total market cap of $308,196.79 and $240.00 worth of Kangal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kangal coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kangal has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 59.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00778714 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00817461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Kangal Coin Profile

Kangal’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kangal is https://reddit.com/r/kangaltoken. Kangal’s official Twitter account is @kangaltoken.

Kangal Coin Trading

