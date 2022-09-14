Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36.85 Million

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $36.85 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juventus Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.73 or 0.00028183 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,346.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00056363 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012352 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005441 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00065313 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00075934 BTC.
Juventus Fan Token Coin Profile
Juventus Fan Token (JUV) is a coin. Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 coins. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Juventus Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. Juventus Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/juventus.
Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.