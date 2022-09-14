JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €113.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €113.00 ($115.31) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($116.33) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($115.31) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Trading Down 1.0 %

DG traded down €0.97 ($0.99) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €95.36 ($97.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.62. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($90.61).

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.