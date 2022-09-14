John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 5,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $14,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,567,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,665,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $15,250.00.

On Friday, September 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $15,300.00.

On Monday, August 29th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $14,600.00.

On Friday, August 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $14,750.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $15,400.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $15,100.00.

On Friday, August 19th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $15,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 5,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $15,950.00.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of BurgerFi International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 23,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,891. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BurgerFi International ( NASDAQ:BFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. BurgerFi International had a negative net margin of 143.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on BurgerFi International to $8.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BurgerFi International by 180.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 13,143 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BurgerFi International in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

(Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

