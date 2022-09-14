Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

RGA stock opened at $129.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.40. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

