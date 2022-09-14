Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW) Short Interest Down 85.2% in August

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGCW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Get Jaguar Global Growth Co. I alerts:

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Price Performance

NASDAQ JGGCW remained flat at $0.10 on Tuesday. 85 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,830. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10.

About Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Global Growth Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.