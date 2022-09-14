ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 364.7% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
ITOCY stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. 48,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,723. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $69.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
