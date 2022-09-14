ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 364.7% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU Stock Down 3.0 %

ITOCY stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.47. 48,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,723. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $69.62.

Institutional Trading of ITOCHU

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.72 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of ITOCHU in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Stories

