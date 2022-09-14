iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.