iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the August 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 145,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter.

SDG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,080. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $75.67 and a twelve month high of $99.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19.

