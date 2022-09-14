iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

RING traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 118,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,059. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.01. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $33.58.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.

